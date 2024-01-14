New job for 2024: Here are 14 new job vacancies in Dewsbury and Batley including a baker and Aldi manager

Here are 14 job openings that have become available in Dewsbury and Batley this week.
From the Princess of Wales Precinct to Batley Plaza, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
Now, as we enter 2024, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including becoming a baker for a lovely local farm shop in Dewsbury, a manager for Aldi or a medical laboratory assistant for Dewsbury and District Hospital.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career to kick off the new year.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
1. Chidswell Farm Shop - Baker
£7.91 - £12.00 an hour - Permanent. Key suties include preparing and baking a variety of bakery items, including bread, pastries, cakes, and cookies; following recipes and measurements accurately to ensure consistent quality and operatig commercial baking equipment such as mixers, ovens, and dough sheeters. Photo: Google Maps
2. Aldi - Store Management Apprentice
£7.74 - £11.13 an hour - Fixed term contract. The ideal candidate will need GCSEs in Maths and English, grade 4 and above (minimum grade C or equivalent) to be able to undertake the Apprenticeship. Photo: Google Maps
3. Carers Trust Mid Yorkshire - Care Support Worker
£10.50 an hour - Permanent, Part-time. Care Support Workers provide regular support to clients at the same time each week providing continuity for the family receiving services. Work is varied and can include supporting clients within their own home or supporting them to access community activities such as going for a walk, accessing community groups, sporting activities, shopping or personal appointments. Photo: Google Maps
4. The Sofa Shop Group - Customer Services Executive
From £22,000 a year - Full-time. The Sofa Shop Group are are currently seeking experienced and well spoken artists of communication; to help customers with any enquiries they may have. Key responsibilities for this role include answering the phones, responding to emails and attending customers in the showroom. Photo: Google Maps