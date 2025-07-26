Whether you’re looking for a new position, or perhaps a completely new career, employers in the North Kirklees area are looking for a wide range of people and skill sets to fill their full time and part time job vacancies.
We’ve picked out a range of job openings – including roles at well-known brands such as Starbucks and Home Bargains, as well as smaller local companies – which are currently taking on applications.
Click through the list to see if you can find your new job.
1. Full time and part time jobs you can apply for now near Dewsbury, Batley, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton and Liversedge
2. School cleaner (full time)
Spen Valley High School is looking for a school cleaner to help provide a “clean and safe learning environment” for its students. Photo: Google
3. Caretaker (full time)
Ashworth Grange Care Home in Dewsbury is looking for a full time caretaker with experience in maintenance, building, DIY, cleaning and housekeeping, as well as technical knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems. Photo: Google
4. Senior sales assistant (part time)
Heron Foods in Dewsbury is looking for a senior sales assistant to work 16 hours a week. Photo: Google
