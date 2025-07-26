New full time and part time job openings around Dewsbury, Liversedge, Cleckheaton, and Heckmondwike you can apply for in July including roles at Starbucks and Home Bargains

By Catherine Gannon
Published 26th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
If you’re looking for a new job, there are plenty of job openings currently available in the Dewsbury, Liversedge, Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike areas.

Whether you’re looking for a new position, or perhaps a completely new career, employers in the North Kirklees area are looking for a wide range of people and skill sets to fill their full time and part time job vacancies.

We’ve picked out a range of job openings – including roles at well-known brands such as Starbucks and Home Bargains, as well as smaller local companies – which are currently taking on applications.

Click through the list to see if you can find your new job.

Full time and part time jobs you can apply for now near Dewsbury, Batley, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton and Liversedge

Spen Valley High School is looking for a school cleaner to help provide a “clean and safe learning environment” for its students.

Ashworth Grange Care Home in Dewsbury is looking for a full time caretaker with experience in maintenance, building, DIY, cleaning and housekeeping, as well as technical knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems.

Heron Foods in Dewsbury is looking for a senior sales assistant to work 16 hours a week.

