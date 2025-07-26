Whether you’re looking for a new position, or perhaps a completely new career, employers in the North Kirklees area are looking for a wide range of people and skill sets to fill their full time and part time job vacancies.

We’ve picked out a range of job openings – including roles at well-known brands such as Starbucks and Home Bargains, as well as smaller local companies – which are currently taking on applications.

Click through the list to see if you can find your new job.

1 . Full time and part time jobs you can apply for now near Dewsbury, Batley, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton and Liversedge Picture: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . School cleaner (full time) Spen Valley High School is looking for a school cleaner to help provide a “clean and safe learning environment” for its students. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Caretaker (full time) Ashworth Grange Care Home in Dewsbury is looking for a full time caretaker with experience in maintenance, building, DIY, cleaning and housekeeping, as well as technical knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems. Photo: Google Photo Sales