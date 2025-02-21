Cleckheaton Fire Station has relocated to Birkenshaw. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) has confirmed that a new station has opened in Spen Valley after the closure of one of the region’s oldest sites.

The new Spen Valley Community Fire Station, based on Whitehall Road West in Birkenshaw, opened on Wednesday, February 18, with the now-vacant station in Cleckheaton, on Hightown Road, up for sale.

The new station will be home to 40 firefighters, a fire engine, and a technical rescue unit, both of which will be available for immediate response 24/7.

Kirklees Area District Commander, Sam Moxon, said: “The day (Wednesday) has come where we close the chapter on one of the oldest fire stations in West Yorkshire.

“For many years, our teams have served Spen Valley and the wider West Yorkshire communities from the station on Hightown Road, Cleckheaton. Due to changing local risk and the age of the building we have made the decision to relocate this fire station.

“The new Spen Valley Community Fire Station, Whitehall Road West, will help us to improve response times to higher risk areas and provide us with access to excellent facilities which meet the future needs of our teams and the local communities.

“Although a sad day to move from a station with so much history, it is an exciting day for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and this move will contribute to our ambition of Making West Yorkshire Safer.”

The service confirmed that the formal opening of the new station will be in March.

Cleckheaton Fire Station was built in 1952 and is on the market for £500,000.