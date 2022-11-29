This advice from the UK’s register of approved contractors working with drinking water comes after a recent WaterSafe survey revealed that the average cost to put right shoddy plumbing work is £285, although in some cases it costs much more.

The survey questioned 2,000 UK consumers and found more than a quarter of people have employed a plumber who did not carry out the task properly. Most people then had to employ another plumber to fix the poor work.

Director of WaterSafe, Julie Spinks, said: “I’m concerned that with the cost of living crisis, people will be tempted to cut corners.

"We’ve made this film to reinforce the message that work on your home’s plumbing system should always be carried out by someone who is competent and qualified.

"If they’re not, there’s the chance your drinking water could become unsafe, putting you and your family at risk.

“Using a WaterSafe-approved contractor protects you from poor work that could contaminate your drinking water as all members are trained to meet the strict regulations for installing pipes and fittings which supply drinking water.

“For added reassurance, they will also issue a Certificate of Compliance, stating their plumbing work complies with the regulations – giving customers a legal defence if something is later found to be wrong.”

