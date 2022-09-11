The store, on Railway Street, is the first Aldi to open in and around Dewsbury and will be run by store manager Chris Savage, along with a team of 35 colleagues from the local community.

Chris said: “It was lovely to welcome our new customers into the store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

“I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Eastborough Junior Infant and Nursery School through our partnership with Paralympics GB.”

Chris and Grace with pupils from Eastborough school cutting the ribbon.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gold medallist, Grace, helped gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous super six range to the first 30 customers in the queue, before delivering an inspirational assembly for pupils at the school as part of the supermarket’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh.

Grace said: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“It was great to speak with the children about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family.

“Hopefully, I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

Store Manager, Chris Savage.

The children were also tasked with creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them. Grace announced the winner during the assembly and the pupil was presented with a £20 voucher to spend in-store.

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Dewsbury to register with Neighbourly - a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables, and baked goods up to seven days a week.

To partner up with the new Aldi store, email [email protected]

Store Manager, Chris Savage with employees.