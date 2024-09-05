Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new independent dental practice has opened in Mirfield.

Mirfield Dental Centre, based on Huddersfield Road in the town, opened yesterday (Wednesday, September 4).

Described as a “new, state of the art, upcoming dental practice for Mirfield,” it is the partner practice of Dewsbury Dental Centre, which already has “a well established team of dental professionals.”

The new centre will offer a range of treatments on an independent basis including general dentistry, referrals for endodontics (root canal treatment), oral surgery, and implants. Additionally, the practice will also provide cosmetic dentistry such as Invisalign, whitening and full smile makeovers.

For enquiries, call Mirfield Dental Centre on 01924 667346 or email [email protected] There is also more information on the firm’s website: https://mirfielddental.co.uk/