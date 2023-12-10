New coffee liqueur commissioned by Dewsbury pub group Beerhouses is a true Yorkshire colla-brew-ation
Huddersfield based artisan coffee roasters Bean Brothers, Barnsley distillery Waterton’s Reserve Gin and Dewsbury pub group Beerhouses have joined forces to brew up a collaboration tipple, Mocha Mocha Coffee Liqueur.
Beerhouses commissioned the liqueur for its pubs, Bean Brothers supplied the coffee beans and Waterton’s Reserve created the recipe and distilled it.
The result is a small batch cold brew espresso liqueur packed with cocoa and freshly roasted Derek coffee beans.
Sarah Barnes, MD of Beerhouses, explained why they wanted to create the product:
“Obviously we can, and do, serve the standard global brand coffee liqueurs in our pubs. However, we wanted to create something that’s a bespoke blend for us and is a true Yorkshire collaboration with local businesses that make amazing products,” she said.
"Dave from Waterton’s allowed us to taste several samples to get the product right (no hardship there!) and James from Bean Brothers was great at determining the right bean for the mix.
“We’ve worked with Waterton’s to create other flavoured gins, but this is the first product that has involved another local business as well and we all had an input.”
Mocha Mocha is exclusive to Beerhouses pubs, where you can order it as a drink at the bar or buy a full bottle to take home.
Each pub (there are five across Dewsbury, Huddersfield, Wakefield and Stalybridge) is also putting its own stamp on it, creating its own shots and cocktail recipes using it.
With Christmas just around the corner, Mocha Mocha makes a great gift for any coffee liqueur lover who appreciates a locally produced product, and you can always try before you buy a full bottle by enjoying a Baby Guiness, Espresso Martini or just a shot with ice in The West Riding, The Sportsman, The County, The Cricketers Arms, or Stalybridge Buffet Bar.
Beerhouses is a small, independent pub group with five pubs and a private hire venue across Kirklees, Wakefield and Stalybridge, with its head office in Dewsbury.
It aims to support independent breweries, with whom they have collaborated on several custom beers, and is dedicated to serving a perfect drink every time.
All five pubs feature in the Good Beer Guide.
Bean Brothers is a small batch speciality coffee roasters, created to control the quality and consistency of the raw product the two brothers served at their Huddersfield coffee shop, Coffeevolution.
Waterton’s Reserve is an award-winning small batch distillery in Darton, South Yorkshire. They produce a range of spirits of their own as well as bespoke blends for clients.