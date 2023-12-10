New coffee liqueur commissioned by Dewsbury pub group Beerhouses is a true Yorkshire colla-brew-ation

Three Yorkshire businesses - a coffee roaster, a spirits distillery and a pub group - have got together and created a truly Yorkshire collaboration product.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Huddersfield based artisan coffee roasters Bean Brothers, Barnsley distillery Waterton’s Reserve Gin and Dewsbury pub group Beerhouses have joined forces to brew up a collaboration tipple, Mocha Mocha Coffee Liqueur.

Beerhouses commissioned the liqueur for its pubs, Bean Brothers supplied the coffee beans and Waterton’s Reserve created the recipe and distilled it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result is a small batch cold brew espresso liqueur packed with cocoa and freshly roasted Derek coffee beans.

James Perkins (Bean Brothers), Sarah Barnes (Beerhouses) and Dave Owens (Waterton's Reserve Gin)

Sarah Barnes, MD of Beerhouses, explained why they wanted to create the product:

“Obviously we can, and do, serve the standard global brand coffee liqueurs in our pubs. However, we wanted to create something that’s a bespoke blend for us and is a true Yorkshire collaboration with local businesses that make amazing products,” she said.

"Dave from Waterton’s allowed us to taste several samples to get the product right (no hardship there!) and James from Bean Brothers was great at determining the right bean for the mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve worked with Waterton’s to create other flavoured gins, but this is the first product that has involved another local business as well and we all had an input.”

Mocha Mocha is exclusive to Beerhouses pubs, where you can order it as a drink at the bar or buy a full bottle to take home.

Each pub (there are five across Dewsbury, Huddersfield, Wakefield and Stalybridge) is also putting its own stamp on it, creating its own shots and cocktail recipes using it.

With Christmas just around the corner, Mocha Mocha makes a great gift for any coffee liqueur lover who appreciates a locally produced product, and you can always try before you buy a full bottle by enjoying a Baby Guiness, Espresso Martini or just a shot with ice in The West Riding, The Sportsman, The County, The Cricketers Arms, or Stalybridge Buffet Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beerhouses is a small, independent pub group with five pubs and a private hire venue across Kirklees, Wakefield and Stalybridge, with its head office in Dewsbury.

It aims to support independent breweries, with whom they have collaborated on several custom beers, and is dedicated to serving a perfect drink every time.

All five pubs feature in the Good Beer Guide.

Bean Brothers is a small batch speciality coffee roasters, created to control the quality and consistency of the raw product the two brothers served at their Huddersfield coffee shop, Coffeevolution.