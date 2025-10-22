New Cleckheaton design business shortlisted for award

By Adam Cheshire
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 16:30 BST
Nikki Jarvis-Jones, owner of DMD Design and Marketing in Cleckheaton.placeholder image
Nikki Jarvis-Jones, owner of DMD Design and Marketing in Cleckheaton.
A new Cleckheaton business has been shortlisted for a Young Business of the Year award by the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.

DMD Design and Marketing, owned and managed by brand specialist Nikki Jarvis-Jones, has been recognised as a fast-rising firm, standing out among Yorkshire’s most promising young enterprises.

Most Popular

This is the first award the business has been shortlisted for following a series of design and branding projects delivered for local businesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nikki, owner of DMD, said: “We are very excited to be nominated for our first award. Good design is essential for a business. It’s the first impression a customer has before even reading a word.

Nikki Jarvis-Jones, owner of DMD Design and Marketing in Cleckheaton.placeholder image
Nikki Jarvis-Jones, owner of DMD Design and Marketing in Cleckheaton.

“Great design visually ties together the vision, mission and value of an organisation. Understanding colours, fonts, size, logo and how they translate across a company’s digital footprint and its physical presence like signage, brochures, advertising and events can make a huge difference in its success.”

The awards celebrate business innovation, resilience and true Yorkshire grit across the Kirklees, Wakefield and Calderdale areas.

DMD will attend the red carpet ceremony tomorrow (Thursday, October 23) at King’s Croft Hotel, Pontefract, with the evening bringing together local business leaders and outstanding achievers to celebrate excellence across the region.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nikki added: “We’re thrilled to be recognised among the leaders redefining excellence in our field.

“Our commitment to approaching design differently continues to set us apart.”

Recent brand and design projects DMD has completed include Thornton’s latest literary inspired café, Wuthering Delights, financial services provider Key Commercial and Yorkshire stone merchants Marshalls.

Related topics:CleckheatonYorkshireMarshalls
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice