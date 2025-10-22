Nikki Jarvis-Jones, owner of DMD Design and Marketing in Cleckheaton.

A new Cleckheaton business has been shortlisted for a Young Business of the Year award by the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.

DMD Design and Marketing, owned and managed by brand specialist Nikki Jarvis-Jones, has been recognised as a fast-rising firm, standing out among Yorkshire’s most promising young enterprises.

This is the first award the business has been shortlisted for following a series of design and branding projects delivered for local businesses.

Nikki, owner of DMD, said: “We are very excited to be nominated for our first award. Good design is essential for a business. It’s the first impression a customer has before even reading a word.

“Great design visually ties together the vision, mission and value of an organisation. Understanding colours, fonts, size, logo and how they translate across a company’s digital footprint and its physical presence like signage, brochures, advertising and events can make a huge difference in its success.”

The awards celebrate business innovation, resilience and true Yorkshire grit across the Kirklees, Wakefield and Calderdale areas.

DMD will attend the red carpet ceremony tomorrow (Thursday, October 23) at King’s Croft Hotel, Pontefract, with the evening bringing together local business leaders and outstanding achievers to celebrate excellence across the region.

Nikki added: “We’re thrilled to be recognised among the leaders redefining excellence in our field.

“Our commitment to approaching design differently continues to set us apart.”

Recent brand and design projects DMD has completed include Thornton’s latest literary inspired café, Wuthering Delights, financial services provider Key Commercial and Yorkshire stone merchants Marshalls.