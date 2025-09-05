A brand new fish and chip shop, Greenside Fisheries, has opened its doors in Mirfield today (Friday, September 5).

Greenside Fisheries, on Greenside Road, opened at lunchtime, with the first couple of hours proving a “brilliant” yet “very busy” period for owners Kelly Jackson and David Holdsworth.

The new chippy had to temporarily close from 2pm until 4pm due to high demand, with around 80 people picking up an early Friday treat.

“We are very excited to be open,” Kelly, who has spent 15 years in the food and drinks industry, told the Reporter Series. “It has been a brilliant start.

Greenside Fisheries is run by Kelly Jackson, right, and David Holdsworth.

“We probably didn’t quite anticipate how busy we were going to be, but it’s better happening now so we can learn from that.”

Kelly also confirmed that a “community corner” will be installed in the fish and chip shop.

Greenside Fisheries is open Tuesdays to Thursdays, 11.30am to 7.30pm; Fridays, 11.30am to 9pm; and Saturdays, 11.30am to 7.30pm.