Hardscape Supplies Company (HSC), founded by David Green and Gareth Twohey, has recently opened in Cleckheaton, and was visited by Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater.

A new landscaping supplies business has opened in Cleckheaton.

Hardscape Supplies Company (HSC) opened in the town on September 8 and is tailored for both members of the public and tradespeople, supplying materials for building hardscaping like paving, decking, and retaining walls.

The company, which is based at St Pegs Work, St Pegs Lane, has been founded by David Green and Gareth Twohey, who said: “We are a new business founded by two local people each with over two decades of experience in the hard landscaping and national merchant fields.

“We want to bring our knowledge and experience to Hardscapes to ensure both the trade and the public receive the best possible advice, service, materials and prices around.”

The new shop was recently visited by Spen Valley MP, Kim Leadbeater.

She said: “It is fantastic to see a new business opening in Cleckheaton providing services and jobs for local people.

“The effort that David, Gareth, and their team has put into uplifting their premises really is impressive and I am looking forward to seeing their progress as they contribute to our community.”