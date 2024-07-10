Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new banking hub in Ossett will be officially opened on Friday (July 12), it has been confirmed.

Cash Access UK said the facility will be opened at the Wellgate shopping arcade by Wakefield mayor Darren Byford.

The not-for-profit organisation was set up by major UK banks and building societies to protect nationwide access to cash.

The hubs offer over-the-counter services, including accessing and depositing cash, in communities without any remaining banks.

A new banking hub will open at Wellgate shopping arcade, Ossett.

The move comes after criticism Ossett had become a ‘banking desert’ due to the loss of local financial services in the town.

The hub was recommended by LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, following the announcement of the closure of Ossett’s last remaining bank branch.

The hub will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office.

Customers of all major banks can carry out regular cash transactions from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

It will also offer a community banker service where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated banking issues.

The community bankers will work on rotation, with a different bank available on each day of the week.

NatWest will be available on Monday, Halifax on Tuesday, Lloyds on Wednesday, Barclays on Thursday and Virgin Money on Friday.

It is the second hub to be set up in West Yorkshire, following the opening of a facility in Otley.

Gareth Oakley, chief executive of Cash Access UK: “I’m delighted to announce the opening of the second banking hub in West Yorkshire which will provide the local community with access to cash and face-to-face services.

“We’re delighted to have councillor Darren Byford joining us to celebrate the opening.”

Wakefield Council granted planning permission for the facility in April.

The hub, which is in a conservation area, takes up two empty units inside the arcade and has disabled access

New hubs are also planned for Batley, Elland, South Elmsall and Wetherby.

The number of branches across the Wakefield Council district has reduced by half in the past eight years.

Last year, Halifax announced the closure of its branches in Normanton and Ossett.

It led to Wakefield councillors unanimously voting in favour of a motion calling on the government to take action to protect services.

Nearly 6,000 branches have closed since the start of 2015, according to the consumer group Which?