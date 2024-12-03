A new, “unique” arts and crafts pop-up shop is set to open in the heart of Dewsbury town centre.

The Arcade Pop-Up Space, situated within the Princess of Wales Shopping Centre, will open its doors for a special preview showing tomorrow (Wednesday, December 4) between 10am and 2pm.

The new shop, which will be run by Dewsbury Creatives and is being supported by The Arcade Group, sees four individual makers and creators coming together under one roof to offer a wide range of handcrafted art, textiles, decor, gifts and jewellery.

Carolyn Heath, an Arcade Group shareholder, said:

“It is about encouraging entrepreneurs who want to go into a small shop but may not have actually done it before. It is an enterprise to enable them set up a business.

“Everything is recycled or reused, there isn’t anything new-new. It is so different from a normal shop. It is like walking into somebody’s living room.

“By being in the Princess of Wales Shopping Centre we have taken part in one of the bigger shops that was empty and people can see us walking from the bus station into town.

“I do believe we are unique in Dewsbury in what we are selling. Crafter makers and gift shops just aren’t here anymore.”

The Arcade Group is the team which will manage the Grade II listed Dewsbury Arcade once it is transformed into an independent shopping centre.

And it is hoped the pop-up shop in the town centre will complement what the new-look Arcade, which closed in 2016, has to offer when it finally reopens.

Carolyn said: “Going forwards it means that this is the type of thing we are looking for in the Arcade so that shopping isn’t just shopping - it’s an experience.

“The makers will be doing workshops here where they will be showing people how they make and letting them have a go. They are seeing an artisan at work, in Dewsbury.

“It will be a different shopping experience and that is what we are looking for in the Arcade as well.

“I want to see the Arcade succeed and help us to develop some life into Dewsbury which is missing at the minute. I live in Dewsbury and I want Dewsbury to become a thriving place again.”

The collective of artists within the Arcade Pop-Up Space are Black Box Yorkshire Studios; Mindful Maker CIC; The Yorkshire Magpie; and Yaga Art.

After Wednesday’s preview event, there will be another similar opening on Friday, December 6, also between 10am and 2pm, before the shop is officially opened on Saturday, December 7 during the town centre’s Christmas celebrations.

In the run up to Christmas, as well as the shop’s normal trading days of Wednesday and Friday, it will be open on further extra days, with full details being displayed at the shop within the shopping precinct.