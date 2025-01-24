NatWest: Major high street bank to shut in Dewsbury

By Adam Cheshire
Published 24th Jan 2025, 17:40 GMT
Dewsbury's NatWest is set to close down.
Another major high street bank is set to close in Dewsbury after NatWest announced it is to shut 53 UK branches by June 2025.

Dewsbury’s NatWest branch, on Northgate, will close down on Monday, April 28, 2025.

NatWest, which is one of the UK’s largest banks, serving over 19 million customers, will close the 53 stores between April and June this year.

The bank said the decision is part of a broader strategy to prioritise digital banking services.

Last year, the Barclays branch in Dewsbury closed in May, while Lloyds Bank announced it would be shutting its store in the town this coming March.

