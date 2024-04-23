Nailed it: Jessica Rebecca Nails becomes finalist for Nail Technician of The Year award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

'I am in utter shock that from starting my nail technician journey in my spare bedroom just over a year and a half ago at 16, that I have now been shortlisted for the Nail Technician of The Year award. I am so grateful for my work and dedication to have been recognised by the UK hair and beauty awards and I can not wait to see what the future holds’

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards community come together each year to celebrate the hair and beauty industry in style. The annual VIP Red Carpet event entails of a once-in-a-lifetime experience with celebrity guests, hosts and entertainment, and can only be attended by invitation only.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards mission is to support businesses of all sizes, and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media and in the hair and beauty world, no matter their financial or social status. HBA are breaking down barriers to support smaller industry businesses, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win. That's why they're celebrating the entire process of the competition and all the amazing talent that has entered.

To learn more about the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, visit www.hairandbeautyawards.co.uk