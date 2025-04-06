Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Mirfield-based Camira Fabrics following an announcement to deliver rail investment in the North. Picture by Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visited Mirfield-based international textile manufacturer Camira to announce the Government’s substantial investment package aimed at improving transport services and infrastructure across Northern England.

Camira, who supplies fabrics to the majority of the major transport operators across the UK, welcomed the Prime Minister alongside West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, Colne Valley MP Paul Davies and Huddersfield MP Harpreet Uppal to their largest manufacturing site in Meltham.

During his visit last Friday (March 28), Sir Keir Starmer revealed a £415 million investment to improve the rail services between Manchester and York, alongside nearly £1.7 billion allocated for local buses and roads across the North.

Commenting on the visit, Camira’s CEO Alan Williams said: “We were very grateful to the Prime Minister, the Mayor of West Yorkshire and our local MP’s for visiting Camira.

“It was fantastic to introduce them to many of our key staff members, who are vital to the success of our business. This investment will be crucial for businesses across the North that rely on transport services to get to work.

“Camira has long been a supplier of fabrics for the transport sector, so we are particularly pleased to hear about the major investment planned for this industry.”

While at the Camira site, the Prime Minister shared a personal anecdote, revealing that his own train was delayed on the way to the event, underscoring the very challenges his investment plans aim to address.

Sir Keir said: “The North is home to a wealth of talent and ingenuity. But for too long, it has been held back by a Victorian-era transport system, stifling its potential.

“I lived in Leeds for years, so I understand the real-world impacts – missed appointments, children late to school, work meetings rescheduled – all of which contribute to insecurity and instability for working people.

“My Government will not stand by and watch. We are rolling up our sleeves, and today’s investment is a down payment for growth and a vote of confidence in the North’s world-beating industries.

“From the film studios in Bradford to life sciences in Liverpool and fintech in Leeds, it’s time that the North had a Government on its side to get the region moving again.”

