Morrisons: New petrol station in Dewsbury Moor set to launch later this month

By Adam Cheshire
Published 9th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
The Dewsbury Moor Service Station, on Heckmondwike Road, is going to be managed by one of Morrisons’ franchise partners and is set to open later in October.
A new Morrisons petrol station in Dewsbury Moor is set to open later this month.

The Dewsbury Moor Service Station, on Heckmondwike Road, is going to be managed by one of Morrisons’ franchise partners, the supermarket confirmed.

A large sign, with Morrisons’ green and yellow branding located on the side of the roadside station’s store, says: “Proud to serve the community of Dewsbury Moor.”

Plans for the new filling station were granted by councillors in early 2022.

It is due to open later in October 2025.

