Mirfield United Community Interest Company (CIC) has been awarded a grant of £7,500 from the West Yorkshire Mayor’s Safer Communities Fund.

The grant was formally presented to Mirfield United board member and coach, Shaun Lunt, at a recent awards evening.

The Mayor’s Safer Communities Fund, in its fifth round, focuses on tackling multiple and complex needs, a key priority outlined in the current police and crime plan. The fund supports initiatives aimed at reducing offending and re-victimisation by addressing critical issues such as childhood vulnerability, mental health challenges and recovery from substance misuse.

Emphasising a trauma-informed approach, the fund encourages projects that work towards generational change, aiming to divert individuals from criminal behaviours and exploitation through early intervention, skill development and improved access to employment and housing.

In response to these challenges, Mirfield United “strives to be a force for community improvement and sustainability, and is dedicated to creating resilient, inclusive communities across the UK.”

The organisation has recently launched an under-12s rugby league team to help empower young people and foster a strong sense of community belonging.

Shaun said: “This generous support from the Mayor’s Safer Communities Fund is a significant endorsement of our mission to strengthen and unify our communities.

“It enables us to extend our reach and deepen our impact, particularly in empowering our youth and safeguarding them from the risks of criminality.

“We are excited about the possibilities this grant opens up for us to make a lasting difference.”