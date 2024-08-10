Mirfield pub invites MP for Spen Valley to meet with local veterans
The MP for Spen Valley met with local veterans at The Old Colonial, on Dunbottle Lane in Mirfield, last Thursday (August 1).
The pub, run by Tim and Carol Wood, has a war memorial outside and is well known for supporting local veterans and their families and has just celebrated its 24th birthday.
Mick Riley MBE, who served over 25 years in the British Army before retiring as WO1 (RSM), the highest non-commissioned rank in the Army, talked to Kim about his cafe and community group, Tommy’s Lounge, based in Huddersfield - a place where veterans can visit, feel at ease and talk freely.
Kim said: “It was powerful to talk to local veterans about their experiences and the valuable work they do across Kirklees, and a pleasure to visit such a great local pub.
“I am deeply grateful for their service and am looking forward to supporting them and working together in the future.”
Tim added: It’s always great to have contact with your local MP. Kim came across as very enthusiastic, down-to-Earth and she was very interested. She is a really pleasant person to be working with.
“She wants to meet more veterans. Having a pub and having a connection with a large number of veterans I said would get a few together.”
The group met at the Old Colonial on Yorkshire Day - a day celebrated to acknowledge the regimental anniversary of the Battle of Minden, and the wearing of roses in the headdress on that day.
