Mirfield pub helps to raise over £1,000 for veterans sight loss charity
The Saville Arms, on Lee Green, held a two-day fundraising event for the charity which helps vision-impaired ex-servicemen and women to rebuild their lives after sight loss.
The Armed Forces charity fun days included raffles, live entertainment and buckets on the bar, which helped to raise a grand total of £1,130.
A cheque presentation was then held at the pub on Wednesday, July 17, attended by the Mayor of Morley, Simon Brown, who is a blind veteran.
David Horrobin, president of the Mirfield Royal British Legion, said:
“The event went really well and everybody was impressed with Simon coming down and the landlord was really happy with the sum we raised. It was amazing.
“It’s only a small, community pub but it does really well. It was raised over two days with raffles, domino cards, football cards and buckets on the bar for people to donate.”
Explaining the importance of the charity, David, who is also blind, said:
“The money goes a long way. Blindness is complex and it costs thousands to support just one blind person. Every penny raised goes to the charity and it is there for them to look after our veterans and their families, if they’ve got sight problems.
“For me it is just a really nice charity and it is welcoming. It is something that has been close to me because I’ve only got sight in one eye. I lost sight through cancer.
“But I know what they are about and I have always been keen to support them.”
The Saville Arms posted on their Facebook page:
“We would like to thank each and every one of you who joined and helped us to raise those all important funds for Blind Veterans UK. We couldn’t do any of this without you guys.
“We are overwhelmed by your generosity and, as always, amazing community spirit.”
