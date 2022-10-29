Chloe Arnett, a graphic design graduate of the University of Lincoln, will undertake a digital marketing apprenticeship through Leeds-based training and development provider Estio Training, which will involve off-the-job development, such as marketing principles and coding sessions.

Chloe said: “Everyone at Fishtank has been so supportive since my first day. Whenever I have any questions or worries, someone is always willing to drop whatever they’re doing to help me get back on the right track.

“I’ve enjoyed every aspect of day-to-day activities so far, and can’t wait to contribute towards creative marketing campaigns like Going Places with City Taxis and Tubex Collection and Recycling Programme - Integrated Launch Campaign.”

Chloe Arnett

This appointment is not the first time the agency has recruited an apprentice.

Katie Lewendon started her digital career with Fishtank Agency undergoing the same programme and has since been promoted to junior digital marketer.

Katie said: “I really landed on my feet finding Fishtank Agency as it allowed me to work on a wide variety of projects for a number of companies from different industries.

"Plus, working in an agency is fast-paced, and in my opinion, it’s the best place to learn and grow the skills needed to succeed in this industry.”

