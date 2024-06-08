Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three generations are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their family-run gym in Mirfield.

Roy Ellam’s Fitness Connection in Mirfield is celebrating the milestone this week.

The family-run gym has undergone several transformations since its opening in 2009, at one point operating an upstairs trampoline park at the site on Huddersfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking back, Jeannie Ellam – daughter of Roy Ellam – said: “I can’t believe we have been open 15 years. It’s amazing – it has just flown.”

Three generations celebrate 15 year anniversary at Roy Ellam's Fitness Connection, Mirfield. (Left to right) Roy Ellam, daughter Jeannie Ellam and grandson Raull Ellam. Picture: Jim Fitton

Today, the gym is run by three generations of the Ellam family, with Jeannie’s son Raull now working as a personal trainer at the site.

Jeannie said the gym’s welcoming environment is behind its longevity as a business.

“We are one of the longest standing businesses in Mirfield,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are not a gym where you are a number. Everyone’s a person.

“We try to be friendly and down to earth, [and] we treat everybody the same.”

The gym’s upper floor was refurbished last November to expand its offering, and welcomes members of all ages with specials deals for the over 60s and a junior class on Sundays for eight to 13-year-olds.

Jeannie – a body-building world champion – and Roy – and ex-professional footballer – set up the Mirfield gym 15 years ago as a joint project, and also owned another site in Ravensthorpe for 21 years before selling it in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy, age 81, still attends the Mirfield gym several times a week.