Mirfield gym run by three generations of family including former professional footballer Roy Ellam and body building world champion Jeannie Ellam, celebrates 15 years of business
Roy Ellam’s Fitness Connection in Mirfield is celebrating the milestone this week.
The family-run gym has undergone several transformations since its opening in 2009, at one point operating an upstairs trampoline park at the site on Huddersfield Road.
Looking back, Jeannie Ellam – daughter of Roy Ellam – said: “I can’t believe we have been open 15 years. It’s amazing – it has just flown.”
Today, the gym is run by three generations of the Ellam family, with Jeannie’s son Raull now working as a personal trainer at the site.
Jeannie said the gym’s welcoming environment is behind its longevity as a business.
“We are one of the longest standing businesses in Mirfield,” she said.
“We are not a gym where you are a number. Everyone’s a person.
“We try to be friendly and down to earth, [and] we treat everybody the same.”
The gym’s upper floor was refurbished last November to expand its offering, and welcomes members of all ages with specials deals for the over 60s and a junior class on Sundays for eight to 13-year-olds.
Jeannie – a body-building world champion – and Roy – and ex-professional footballer – set up the Mirfield gym 15 years ago as a joint project, and also owned another site in Ravensthorpe for 21 years before selling it in 2023.
Roy, age 81, still attends the Mirfield gym several times a week.
A post on the gym’s Facebook page said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the last 15 years, our wonderful members are who have made this possible.”
