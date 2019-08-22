Mirfield company Camira continues its expansion in North America

THE Mirfield-based textile company Camira has continued to strengthen its presence in North America with the acquisition of US textile company, Luna Textiles.

Camira, based in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, is a textile designer and manufacturer, operating internationally and developing fabrics for the commercial contract industry and mass passenger transport market.

The company makes more than nine million metres of textiles annually, working with natural, recycled and synthetic fibres for its broad portfolio of fabrics.

Luna Textiles, which is based in San Francisco, USA, was founded in 1994.

A spokesman said: “The company’s brand legacy comes from its founder, Anna Hernandez, who established the company as an industry leader in the commercial textile field through her creative design portfolio and company credentials, but also memorable marketing techniques which have led to several prestigious industry awards.

“Luna has been an important innovator and contributor in the North American textile industry and the acquisition will only expand Camira’s presence.”