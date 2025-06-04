Mirfield club where people were ‘queuing on the doorstep’ for beer festival receives CAMRA award

By Adam Cheshire
Published 4th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST
Sarah-Jane Moon and Paul Moon of the Knowl Club with their CAMRA award.Sarah-Jane Moon and Paul Moon of the Knowl Club with their CAMRA award.
Sarah-Jane Moon and Paul Moon of the Knowl Club with their CAMRA award.
A Mirfield club has been presented with a prestigious CAMRA award at its Spring Beer Festival.

Knowl Club, on Knowl Lane, has been named the Heavy Woollen Region CAMRA Club of The Year for 2025, with representatives from the Campaign for Real Ale visiting the premises during its three-day event last weekend (Friday, May 30 to Sunday, June 1).

The festival featured 14 beers and two craft lagers, food on the Saturday which was provided by local cafe Indi’s, and live entertainment from singer Natasha Harper on the Sunday, while £250 was also raised for Andy’s Man Club over the course of the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah-Jane Moon of the Knowl Club said: “It was another amazing weekend. Our launch on Friday was very busy. I opened up to people queuing on the doorstep!

The Knowl Club's Spring Beer Festival featured 14 beers and two craft lagers, food on the Saturday which was provided by local cafe Indi’s, and live entertainment from singer Natasha Harper on the Sunday, while £250 was also raised for Andy’s Man Club over the course of the weekend.The Knowl Club's Spring Beer Festival featured 14 beers and two craft lagers, food on the Saturday which was provided by local cafe Indi’s, and live entertainment from singer Natasha Harper on the Sunday, while £250 was also raised for Andy’s Man Club over the course of the weekend.
The Knowl Club's Spring Beer Festival featured 14 beers and two craft lagers, food on the Saturday which was provided by local cafe Indi’s, and live entertainment from singer Natasha Harper on the Sunday, while £250 was also raised for Andy’s Man Club over the course of the weekend.

“Saturday was extremely busy. We were helped out by the sunshine and our beer garden, and Indi’s completely sold out of food.

“CAMRA also came to see us on Saturday and presented us with the award for Heavy Woollen Region CAMRA Club of The Year 2025, which was brilliant.”

Over the course of the festival, 976 pints of cask were sold, with a pineapple milkshake pale being the first to sell out, while all the ciders were also sold out.

Related topics:CAMRAMan Club

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice