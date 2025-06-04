Mirfield club where people were ‘queuing on the doorstep’ for beer festival receives CAMRA award
Knowl Club, on Knowl Lane, has been named the Heavy Woollen Region CAMRA Club of The Year for 2025, with representatives from the Campaign for Real Ale visiting the premises during its three-day event last weekend (Friday, May 30 to Sunday, June 1).
The festival featured 14 beers and two craft lagers, food on the Saturday which was provided by local cafe Indi’s, and live entertainment from singer Natasha Harper on the Sunday, while £250 was also raised for Andy’s Man Club over the course of the weekend.
Sarah-Jane Moon of the Knowl Club said: “It was another amazing weekend. Our launch on Friday was very busy. I opened up to people queuing on the doorstep!
“Saturday was extremely busy. We were helped out by the sunshine and our beer garden, and Indi’s completely sold out of food.
“CAMRA also came to see us on Saturday and presented us with the award for Heavy Woollen Region CAMRA Club of The Year 2025, which was brilliant.”
Over the course of the festival, 976 pints of cask were sold, with a pineapple milkshake pale being the first to sell out, while all the ciders were also sold out.
