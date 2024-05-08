Mirfield butchers ‘structurally safe’ and open as normal after car crashes into shop

Fairweathers Butchers and Deli is open as normal - despite a car crashing into the Mirfield shop over the Bank Holiday weekend.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 8th May 2024, 06:00 BST
Fairweathers Butchers and Deli is open as normal - despite a car crashing into the Mirfield shop over the Bank Holiday weekend. Photo by Bruce Fitzgerald.Fairweathers Butchers and Deli is open as normal - despite a car crashing into the Mirfield shop over the Bank Holiday weekend. Photo by Bruce Fitzgerald.
Fairweathers Butchers and Deli is open as normal - despite a car crashing into the Mirfield shop over the Bank Holiday weekend. Photo by Bruce Fitzgerald.

The family butchers, on The Knowl, run by Shaun Fairweather and sister Sharon, confirmed via Facebook that a car had crashed into the bottom room of the shop this weekend, with Kirklees Council Building Control attending the scene.

The post said: “It has been made structurally safe now and boarded up and we’ve been in cleaning all weekend. The rubble debris outside will be tidied up as soon as a skip arrives. Please be careful as it's taped off.”

The business confirmed that the police were contacted and the driver “walked away with very few injuries.” The post added: “Thank God the driver is ok as this could have been so much worse.”

Fairweathers Butchers and Deli on The Knowl, Mirfield, opened as normal at 8.30am yesterday morning (Tuesday).

