Mirfield butchers ‘structurally safe’ and open as normal after car crashes into shop
The family butchers, on The Knowl, run by Shaun Fairweather and sister Sharon, confirmed via Facebook that a car had crashed into the bottom room of the shop this weekend, with Kirklees Council Building Control attending the scene.
The post said: “It has been made structurally safe now and boarded up and we’ve been in cleaning all weekend. The rubble debris outside will be tidied up as soon as a skip arrives. Please be careful as it's taped off.”
The business confirmed that the police were contacted and the driver “walked away with very few injuries.” The post added: “Thank God the driver is ok as this could have been so much worse.”
Fairweathers Butchers and Deli on The Knowl, Mirfield, opened as normal at 8.30am yesterday morning (Tuesday).