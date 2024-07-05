Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Mirfield bed manufacturer has celebrated its first year of working with the National Bed Federation (NBF).

Kelcol, based at Wellington Mills on Huddersfield Road, has been manufacturing beds for 45 years after being established by David Kelly and his family in 1979.

The company was then bought by the Barker family three years ago, before joining up with the NBF, one of the industry’s trade associations, in 2023.

Managing director, Amy Wheeler (nee Barker), who joined Kelcol in 2009 before buying the firm with her parents in 2021, said:

Tristine Hargreaves (left), executive director of the NBF, with Amy Wheeler, managing director of Kelcol. Picture by Roger Moody / SD Photos

“Every one of the 11,000 mattresses and beds we produce each year is fully bespoke. We make to order and are extremely proud of our high quality, traditionally manufactured product range.

“When we acquired the business, we saw it as a great opportunity to take a fresh look at everything we do and find ways of improving how we work.

“A key part of this strategy involved applying to join the industry’s leading trade association, the NBF, and the audit helped us to review all of our processes from health and safety to compliance. Not only did this give us confidence that we were operating in the best way possible, it also strengthened our customers’ trust in us as a reputable supplier.”

She added: “As well as achieving the ‘badge of quality’ of being part of the NBF, membership has delivered various other benefits over the last year.

“It’s been really useful to be able to ask the NBF team for advice on industry issues, whether changes to legislation or apprenticeship initiatives, and to liaise with other members and learn from their experiences.

“Joining the NBF is part of our commitment to taking Kelcol to the next level and raising our profile within the sector. We’re looking forward to exhibiting our range at the NBF’s Bed Show next year which will be a perfect opportunity to talk to more retailers and network with our peers.”

Membership of the NBF, which was founded in 1912, offers a number of benefits from technical, marketing, HR and sustainability support to training and education, and health and safety services.

Tristine Hargreaves, executive director of the NBF, said: “It’s great to see a long-established business like Kelcol embarking on the next phase of its journey, adopting a new outlook and taking a more active role in the sector as it seeks further expansion and success.”