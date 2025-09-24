Mirfield bar has bid to open longer approved
The Office, at Fold Head Mills on Huddersfield Road, has held a licence since 2016.
It had applied to Kirklees Council for permission to extend its hours for the sale of alcohol, live and recorded music, and late-night refreshment on a Friday and Saturday from 1am until 2am.
Mirfield ward councillors had raised concerns, with Councillor Vivien Lees-Hamilton saying: “We have had complaints from a resident of St Paul’s Road, which is quite close to the premises.”
But panel members opted to grant the licence as applied for.
The meeting heard that only one complaint had been made in relation to the premises since it began operating, with this assumed to be the one outlined in Coun Lees-Hamilton’s objection.
Compliance director for The Office, John Johnson, told the meeting: “We’ve operated until 2am on over 60 Temporary Events Notices, which would be over 100 days, and to my knowledge and belief to this day we have had no problems with operation either in house, from Environmental Health the police or police licensing.
“Mr Ellsworth, although he’s the director of the company, actually operates there on a day-to-day basis, has always adhered to the licensing objectives and I think the record is very clear on the basis that he only knows how to operate one way.
"He’s worked with me for the past 15 years and keeping policies strong and adhered to has always been at the forefront of that business’s operation.”