Minnie’s, with its striking vibrant pink exterior, opened its Nelson Street’s doors at the end of last month, offering a wide range of beauty services from salon owner Katie White, hairdresser Naomi Birchill and lash technician Nieve Audsley.

Treatments include nails, hair, eyebrows, lash, skincare, waxing and aesthetics, while it is also home to a training academy, where aspiring hairdressers and beauticians can get hands-on experience.

Katie, who named the salon after her daughter and late Nana, said:

“As soon as I viewed it I was in love with it. I had to have it. The estate agents would say I did nothing but ring every day and ask when I could have the keys. I did their heads in!

“It has always been a dream to have a salon, on a main road, as well as a beauty academy. And to be in the newspaper too!

“It is a super salon where everything is all under one roof. A nail salon, a hair salon, a beauty salon and a training academy.”

Giving more details on the academy, Katie added:

“I want to push the beauty academy side of it and train others up. It’s from anyone aged 16 plus and we offer varied courses, depending on what they are wanting to study - nails, eyelashes, and Naomi is offering hair extensions and master classes in hairdressing as well.

“We want to throw them in at the deep end doing clients, not just making cuppas and cleaning. They have got to get that experience and cleaning and making cuppas isn’t getting that experience.

“We want to get them proper hands-on experience and get their hands deep into it so they know what they are doing.”

To make an appointment or for more details about Minnie’s, call the salon on 07752464176, or visit them on Facebook - Minnie’s Beauty - or on Instagram - minniesxox_

Take a look at these photos of the new “super” salon, Minnie’s, in Birstall.

1 . Minnie's From the left: Hairdresser, Naomi Birchill; salon owner Katie White; and lash technician Nieve Audsley. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World Photo Sales

2 . Minnie's Minnie's owner Katie White outside the new salon, which is named after her daughter and late Nana. It opened on Nelson Street in Birstall last month. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World Photo Sales

3 . Minnie's Naomi Birchill in the hairdressing salon at Minnie's. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World Photo Sales

4 . Minnie's The hairdressing salon at Minnie's. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World Photo Sales