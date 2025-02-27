Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce’s MY Awards return for 2025
The Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of its awards programme, MY Awards, for 2025 with two new categories, Apprentice of the Year and Manufacturer of the Year, to recognise the achievements of even more Yorkshire businesses.
The awards, which are free to enter, are now open for entries and close on 30th May 2025.
Now in its fourth year, the programme celebrates business innovation, resilience and true Yorkshire grit across the Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield areas.
The categories include:
- Community Hero
- Entrepreneur of the Year
- Apprentice of the Year
- Sustainable Business of the Year
- Diversity and Inclusion Award
- Innovation Award
- International Business of the Year
- Employer of the Year
- Manufacturer of the Year
- Young Business of the Year (applicants must have started trading since 1 January 2021)
- SME of the Year (suitable for applicants with under 250 employees)
- Large Business of the Year (suitable for applicants with over 250 employees)
Winners will also be selected for Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield Member of the Year, and an overall Chamber Member of the Year winner will be an announced.
Martin Hathaway, managing director of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “I am glad to announce the return of MY Awards for 2025 and am proud that we can continue to grow the programme year on year.
“This year we have added two new categories to celebrate the achievements of our area’s apprentices and recognise the incredible manufacturing prowess of our region.
“I look forward to celebrating the wonderful businesses we have across Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield.”
Sponsoring the 2025 MY Awards are Business Kirklees, Calderdale Council, AD:VENTURE, Wakefield Council and the Department for Business and Trade.
Taking home trophies at last year’s awards were Adventoris Ltd, Albion Street Studios, Aqualand Industries, Camira Fabrics Ltd , Disability Support Calderdale CIC, EPiKs - Environmental Kirklees Ltd, Evolve Your Digital, FileDoc Ltd, Five Talents Ltd, Juice Personnel Ltd, Podmatic, Sam Teale, Solupak Ltd, Wayland Additives Limited, and Yorkshire Craft Beers.
To find out more and enter, please visit: https://my-chamber.co.uk/my-awards-25/.
If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact [email protected].