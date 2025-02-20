Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce announces launch of free Calderdale and Kirklees Business Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of its new Business Festivals series, which is set to begin in the Spring.

The first of the events will take place across Calderdale and Kirklees in the week commencing Monday, April 7.

The aim of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber’s Business Festivals is to help firms in the area to get connected, supported and represented by offering educational opportunities and networking events.

It will showcase Calderdale and Kirklees as vibrant business hubs, exploring the ongoing investment and job opportunities in the area, and offering a chance for businesses to raise their profile locally.

The launch event will take place in the new H Town space at the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield on the morning of Monday, April 7, with representatives from the chamber, the two local authorities and planned speakers and sponsors present to start the week’s events.

The following days will then see multiple events taking place across both Calderdale and Kirklees, with businesses and individuals in the area invited to host educational seminars and workshops for the festival’s attendees.

Martin Hathaway, managing director of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “I am delighted to bring a week-long Business Festival to Calderdale and Kirklees this year.

“This series of events will offer local businesses the chance to connect, raise their profiles, and grow, as well as opportunity to learn from individuals and businesses who have great insights to share.

“We have been holding business conferences across the Mid Yorkshire area of Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield for over two decades now, and I’m looking forward to mixing things up this year with an entire week of networking and educational opportunities for businesses across Calderdale and Kirklees.

“This will be immensely valuable for businesses in the local area, and I hope to see as many people as possible turning out and making the most out of what will be a brilliant week.”

Numerous networking events will be also held across the week, and a Business Expo will take place on Wednesday, April 9 at Calderdale College, as well as a social event on the Thursday evening, to encourage greater connectivity and collaboration across the local business communities.

The Business Festival will finish on Friday, April 11 with the final seminar and workshop sessions in the morning, followed by a wrap event at the Cedar Court Hotel, Ainley Top, which will see all sponsors, hosts and chamber and local authority representatives join together again to reflect on the week and celebrate.

The whole event is free-to-attend, with bookings already open for the launch event and Business Expo.

A Wakefield event, “Wakefield and the Five Towns”, will be held later in the year, with more details to be announced in due course.

The Kirklees and Calderdale Business Festival is hosted by the Mid Yorkshire Chamber with Kirklees Council, Calderdale Council and AD:VENTURE, and supported by companies including HAD Print, Five Talents and Posynergi.

For more information or to get involved, email [email protected].

To book a free delegate ticket, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/kirklees-and-calderdale-business-festival-2025-4051573