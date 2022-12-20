These photos show inside the new Mcdonald’s drive thru in Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, following the fast food restaurant’s opening last week.

Following significant investment from local franchisee Anne Wainwright, the single storey restaurant on Owl Lane officially opened for dine-in, takeaway, drive thru, delivery services and click and serve on Thursday, December 15, creating over 120 new full and part-time jobs for the local community.

Anne, who operates seven McDonald’s restaurants locally, said: “We are delighted to be opening another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Yorkshire and can’t wait to welcome back local Shaw Cross and Dewsbury customers, both new and old.

“People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create.

“We’re committed to investing in our people no matter their age, life stage or background, promoting flexibility and opportunity.”

To celebrate its opening, here are ten pictures of the new restaurant.

1. Take a look inside the new McDonald’s drive thru in Shaw Cross Staff celebrate the opening of the new McDonald’s drive thru in Shaw Cross. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2. Take a look inside the new McDonald’s drive thru in Shaw Cross The new restaurant is complete with outdoor patio and children’s play area. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

3. Take a look inside the new McDonald’s drive thru in Shaw Cross The new restaurant features table service fo convenience. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

4. Take a look inside the new McDonald’s drive thru in Shaw Cross The restaurant has opened following significant investment from local franchisee Anne Wainwright. Photo: SUB Photo Sales