Manningham Housing Association up for three national awards

Manningham Housing Association (MHA) has been named as a finalist in three categories at the Housing Executive Awards, including Housing Association of the Year.

The recently completed £4.3million Odette’s Point development at Shann Lane in Keighley - delivered in partnership with Avant Homes, Homes England and Bradford Council - has also been shortlisted for Best Affordable Housing Development, with Carolina Padovezi de Oliveira, MHA’s Head ofCorporate Services, in the running for theWomen in Social Housing Award.

The Housing Executive Awards is the UK’s dedicated social housing awards event, providing a platform to celebrate the most innovative projects in the sector and the people that make them happen.

Earlier this year, the Bradford-based BME organisation was named Landlord of the Year at the Northern Housing Awards in Manchester, with MHA Customer Panel member Tausif Mohammed winning the prize for Tenant of the Year.

Founded in 1988, Manningham Housing Association manages more than 1,400 homes for over 6,000 residents in Bradford and Keighley.

As well as holding the Customer Service Excellence quality mark, MHA is the first housing association in the country to be officially accredited for its work in promoting equality, diversity and inclusion, and the first housing association in the world to achieve the global Standard for Diversity and Inclusion in HR Management.

Lee Bloomfield, MHA Chief Executive, said: “We have had a fantastic year of achievement across all areas of activity.

“Being shortlisted for three Housing Executive Awards is testament to the success we have had and a source of great pride for the team I am privileged to lead.”

Rupert Pometsey, MHA Chair, said: “Whatever happens on the night, this is a remarkable outcome for a small housing association known for punching well above our weight.

“I wish everyone the best of fortune at next month’s awards ceremony, with a special mention for Carolina who is a strong contender for the Women in Social Housing Award.”

The winners of the Housing Executive Awards will be announced on Tuesday, October 14 at Bolton Wanderers FC Stadium.