Take a look inside the former pub-turned-Italian-restaurant in Birstall which has been brought ‘into the modern world’ after a major refurbishment.

Luigi’s Pizzeria Ristorante, which used to be The Coopers Arms, on Bradford Road, had been closed from September 4 to allow for the £75,000 project and re-opened to its loyal customers on Friday, September 22.

Founded by Luigi D’Abundo, who converted a launderette in Hightown in 1982 to what is now known as Casa Luli, the Birstall restaurant is one of four in the D’Abundo Group and is run by Luigi’s son John, and brother Pepe.

John, 26, said: “We have always been a popular restaurant but we thought it was quite pub-like still even though we’d changed it into an Italian restaurant. We just wanted to bring the restaurant into the modern world essentially, update it and stay with the times.

“We are excited about the changes. It’s a £75,000 investment. It looks good. The toilets and the pizza areas have all been updated. It is completely different.”

One thing that hasn’t changed at the popular restaurant, however, is the menu.

“We’re updating the special boards but the menu and food is staying,” confirmed John. “That is what we have built our business on so it doesn’t make sense to change that. That is what people come from.

“It looked like a pub before but they came because they loved the food.”

Here are 11 photos of the Italian restuarant following the refurbishment.

