An established day care service - Milen Care - in Batley brought 200 people together last month for a reflective, and celebratory, Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Milen Care, which is based at the Al-Hikmah Centre in Batley, has been providing day care services for older people and adults with disabilities since 1986.

This year’s AGM was held on September 26, and offered a chance for those in attendance to reflect on its journey, ongoing impact and honour those who have contributed to its success.

The evening featured speeches from distinguished guests including Iqbal Mohamed MP and Deputy Lieutenant Iqbal Bhana, who praised Milen Care’s dedication to inclusive care and community wellbeing.

Chair of Milen Care, Mr Aziz Daji, delivered a speech which traced the organisation’s journey over four decades. He highlighted the milestones, challenges, and triumphs that have shaped Milen Care into a vital support system for elderly people and adults with disabilities.

There was a presentation of trophies to members who had won various competitions, while Shaikh Mohammed Rafik was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication since Milen Care’s inception. Mr Daji described Mr Rafik as “a great example to the elders in our community,” noting his involvement from day one and the inspiration he continues to provide.

Manager Raheela Hussain said: “It’s been a wonderful event. Our annual gatherings are all about our user members.

“They are at the heart of everything we do, and it’s lovely to see them enjoying the buzz.”

The evening concluded with a meal and soulful entertainment in the form of Nasheeds-Islamic folk songs performed by Mr Mushtaq from Bolton.