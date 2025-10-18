DX has opened a new 35,000 sq ft Super Site facility on the Norquest Industrial Estate in Birstall.

DX, which provides parcel freight, secure courier, 2-person, same day and contract logistics services, has opened a new 35,000 sq ft facility on the Norquest Industrial Estate.

The Birstall Super Site is one of two the firm has opened to increase the group’s capacity and continue DX’s programme to expand and develop its depot network. The other is located in Wellingborough, North Northamptonshire.

These two new Super Sites take the total number of DX-2 Super Sites across the UK to nine. The Super Sites were introduced to support continued growth in the DX 2-person delivery division, which specialises in delivering larger and heavier consumer goods to customers, including to room-of-choice, be that home, office or garden.

Ian Truesdale, Chief Executive Officer of DX Group, commented:

“We are delighted to have opened these additional new DX-2 Super Sites in Birstall and Wellingborough.

“They will provide our DX-2 operations with greater capacity, further increase capability and get us closer to our customers’ customers. They also help to make us more efficient and reduce our stem mileage, which in turn will lower our overall carbon emissions.

We continue to focus on setting market-leading service standards. “We have invested significantly in our depot network over the past few years and will continue this programme across the Group, including IT, vehicles and equipment.”

DX-2 is one of the largest 2-person home delivery networks in the industry, with a main hub based in Nottingham and 19 dedicated depots, including the nine Super Sites, while it also has a dedicated fleet operating over 100 daily routes, and employs in excess of 450 workers.