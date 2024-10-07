Local creative agency attracts international clients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rushfirth Creative, a well-established branding agency based near Dewsbury, continues to make waves both locally and internationally with its unique Personal Brand Works process. Known for helping business owners and entrepreneurs develop a strong personal brand, the team has been attracting clients from all across the UK, and recently, from across the Atlantic.

Headed by Howard and Kathryn Rushfirth, Rushfirth Creative specialises in personal branding photography and strategic design, helping individuals position themselves as key influencers in their industries. Clients from cities as far afield as Aberdeen, Bournemouth, and London have travelled to Heath Cottage in Earlsheaton, to work with Howard, who has over 37 years of top-flight industry experience, including many years during his career directing photoshoots for household brands like Fox’s Biscuits and The Co-op.

However, the agency’s recent work with Misti Dawn, a health and wellness influencer based in Florida, USA, has expanded their reach even further. Misti Dawn, an accomplished fitness coach, author, and motivational figure, has inspired thousands through her journey of turning personal pain into power. Her upcoming book, 'From Shattered to Shredded', details her personal transformation and shares the tools she used to rebuild her life, both physically and mentally. With a significant following on social media, Misti is widely regarded as an authority in the wellness space, encouraging others to embrace fitness and mental resilience as key tools for overcoming life’s adversities.

Despite her busy schedule in the US and being unable to do a shoot in person, Misti still engaged Rushfirth Creative remotely for a full personal branding treatment utilising existing images. The team designed everything from her book cover to the marketing materials that have elevated her brand even further. “It’s a really big deal for us,” says Howard Rushfirth, Creative Director. “We’re a local company rooted in the UK, but we’re now attracting clients from not just across the country, but from the USA as well. It’s only a matter of time before one of our international clients makes the journey in person to West Yorkshire for a personal branding shoot with us right here in Earlsheton.”

Rushfirth Creative designed Misti Dawn’s book, 'From Shattered to Shredded'.

Rushfirth Creative worked closely with Misti to bring her personal story to life, designing everything from her book cover to the marketing materials that is helping her brand soar. Howard added, “Our aim is to give every client, whether local or international, a polished, professional brand that positions them as top-tier influencers in their space.”

Kathryn Rushfirth, who oversees client services, emphasised the importance of the work they’re doing for local businesses as well: “While it’s exciting to work with international clients, we’re equally passionate about helping business owners here in Yorkshire celebrate the people behind their brands. Our work supports individuals and their teams, showcasing their unique value and helping them stand out.”

With more international interest in the pipeline, Rushfirth Creative continues to balance its global ambitions with strong local roots, offering creative and branding services that elevate businesses both at home and abroad.