Lloyds Bank in Dewsbury will close on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Lloyds Banking Group has confirmed it will close a further 55 branches in 2025 - with Dewsbury’s set to shut for good in March following the closure of Batley’s branch later this month.

Lloyds Bank, on Market Place in Dewsbury town centre, will close on Monday, March 10, 2025.

The banking group, which includes Halifax and Bank of Scotland, have reduced the number of physical branches in recent years - with Batley’s Lloyds branch set to disappear from Commercial Street on Monday, September 23, 2024.

A Lloyds Bank spokesperson said: “As many customers now choose to bank through their mobile app or online, visits to our Dewsbury branch have fallen over recent years.

“The local Post Office offers everyday banking, with cash also available at close by free-to-use ATMs. Customers can also manage their money through our mobile banking apps, online, by calling us or speaking to a Community Banker.”

Lloyds has also confirmed that in the run up to the closure, branch staff will be on-hand to offer support and guidance on the ways customers can bank with the group.

After the branch closes, the bank will also have a Community Banker visit the area, who will “continue to offer face-to-face targeted support for as long as the community needs it.”

The spokesperson added: “We will discuss with local communities which locations would be appropriate for our Community Banker to set up in, and on which days.”

When the Batley and Dewsbury branches of Lloyds Bank both close their doors for good, the nearest high street outlets for local customers will be the branches at Wakefield (Westgate, WF1 1JZ) and Huddersfield (Westgate, HD1 2DN).