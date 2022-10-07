The salon, which is based on Halifax Road, is proud to announce that Jodie Latham has been shortlisted for the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the Best Colour Salon category.

The salon, which was opened in 2018 by Jodie and Lauren Turner, prides itself on being a welcoming, laid back and happy place for people to enjoy, leaving customers looking and feeling amazing.

Although the team at BetsyRosa - which is named after their daughters - offer all aspects of hair and beauty treatment, they felt it was time Jodie got the recognition she deserved for her colour work, after years of dedication to the industry.

From the left, Emillia Whitehead, Karin Lord, Lauren Turner, Gemma Kirby, Cheran Brearey and Jodie Latham.

Jodie, a mum of three, said: ‘We have always specialised in colour and provide the highest standards for all services carried out within BetsyRosa.

“Although me and Lauren are business partners, it is my work that has been put forward for the Best Colour Salon category, because we do offer quite significant colouring services.

“I am unbelievably flattered and honoured to be shortlisted for the award. It is a massive achievement.

“It means alot for the business as well because we have just expanded and moved to a bigger premises - this is going to put us on the map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

BetsyRosa Hair and Beauty on Halifax Road in liversedge.

“By putting BetsyRosa’s name out there it is going to make people more aware that we are here. It's just about getting the recognition that we have all worked so hard to try and get.

“We get to go to an awards night which is in April 2023. We will be attending that and we are expecting to be notified if we are in the top three before the event.”

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the hair and beauty industry in an aim to support businesses both large and small and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter what their financial and social status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards red carpet event will take place on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22.

Part-business owner of BetsyRosa, Jodie Latham with the certificate of recognition.

For more information about the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, visit https://hairandbeautyawards.co.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad