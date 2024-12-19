Liversedge restaurant one of the winners at English Curry Awards 2024
A restaurant in Liversedge was one of the winners at the English Curry Awards 2024.
Parmars Indian Restaurant and Bar won the Indian Restaurant Of The Year for Yorkshire and The Humber at the ceremony.
It has previously been named as Restaurant of the Year for Yorkshire in 2022 and 2023 at the awards.
