Liversedge restaurant named the best in Yorkshire at the English Curry Awards
Parmars Indian Restaurant and Bar in Liversedge has been named as Restaurant of the Year for Yorkshire at the prestigious English Curry Awards 2022.
The popular restaurant, a family-run business on Halifax Road, Hightown, claimed the regional prize at a ceremony in Birmingham.
A post on its Facebook page stated: "Thank you to all our supporters and customers, as we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you all.
"Thank you to those who nominated us and have supported us throughout the many years.
“Thank you to all the staff and family for all the hard work keeping the restaurant running."
The black-tie awards ceremony, now into its eleventh year and organised by Oceanic Consulting, recognised "the hard work, determination, impeccable service and efforts of England’s best curry establishment and professionals that create and serve delicious dishes at an excellent standard" and finalists included establishments from all corners of England with categories including takeaways, chefs, catering companies, fine dining and street food.
The restaurant also had a nomination in the North’s Chef of the Year category, while Sukkur Cuisine Caterers in Dewsbury was shortlisted for the Caterer of the Year.
Yasmin Mahmood, director of Oceanic Consulting, said: “We are honoured and delighted to have such great finalists and winners representing the English curry industry and enhancing its reputation nationally and internationally.
"Each one of them being a true reflection of the boundless talent in this industry. Congratulations to all finalists and winners!”
If your North Kirklees business has won any recent awards, please contact us by emailing [email protected]