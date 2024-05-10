Parmars Indian Restaurant and Bar in Liversedge has been shortlisted at the first ever Yorkshire Curry Awards.

The popular eatery, on Halifax Road, is shortlisted in the Indian Restaurant of the Year for West Yorkshire category.

The family-run business, owned by Dilesh Parmar, is no stranger to success having been named Restaurant of the Year for Yorkshire for the second year running at the prestigious English Curry Awards 2023.

Dilesh told the Reporter Series: “In terms of curry restaurants, Yorkshire is probably one of the hardest to win. There are so many restaurants in Bradford alone, never mind the whole of Yorkshire. So just to be there is an incredible achievement for us.

“Competition is always high. Yorkshire is a hotbed of Indian restaurants. There is no other county in the country that has the reputation for the Indian curry that Yorkshire does and rightly so it now has its own awards ceremony just for Yorkshire.

“On the back of two restaurant of the year awards, we are just very grateful for the recognition we are receiving.”

He added: “We have always got to keep working hard and never rest on your laurels. As long as we keep consistent I am sure we will continue to get the recognition.

“I would like to thank all our customers for making the restaurant what it is today. They are our bread and butter of our achievements. Without our customers, and our staff, we wouldn’t get anywhere near to where we are now.”