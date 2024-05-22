Liversedge hotel named best independent venue at 2024 I Do Wedding Awards
The Healds Hall Hotel has also won a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice award, with the accolades coming as owners Tom and Nora Harrington celebrate 45 years in business.
They bought the Grade II listed building in the 1970s, before lovingly restoring it and building a business that also celebrates its historic and literary connections.
Built in 1764, the house is best known as the home of the Reverend Hammond Roberson, while Charlotte Bronte is said to have taken Roberson as the inspiration for the character Matthew Helstone in her novel Shirley.
The building has also been the centre for the Spen Valley Literary and Scientific Society.
General Manager, Cara Spence, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the latest awards from IDo and Trip Advisor.
"We work hard to make every wedding so special and to do our very best for every guest. It’s tremendous to have that recognised.”