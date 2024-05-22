Shirley Foulds, Events Supervisor, Conference and Banqueting Manager Matt Gilder, and Vicky Tomlinson,Hotel and Events Assistant.

A Liversedge hotell has been named as the best independent venue at the 2024 I Do Wedding Awards.

The Healds Hall Hotel has also won a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice award, with the accolades coming as owners Tom and Nora Harrington celebrate 45 years in business.

They bought the Grade II listed building in the 1970s, before lovingly restoring it and building a business that also celebrates its historic and literary connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Built in 1764, the house is best known as the home of the Reverend Hammond Roberson, while Charlotte Bronte is said to have taken Roberson as the inspiration for the character Matthew Helstone in her novel Shirley.

The building has also been the centre for the Spen Valley Literary and Scientific Society.

General Manager, Cara Spence, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the latest awards from IDo and Trip Advisor.