Liversedge curry house Parmars named best Indian restaurant in Yorkshire and North East
Parmars Indian Restaurant and Bar, on Halifax Road, was crowned at the newly-formed Yorkshire and North East Curry Awards.
The popular eatery was recognised as the best Indian Restaurant of the Year for West Yorkshire at a ceremony held at the Bradford Hotel, on Monday, June 30.
The restaurant was then named as the overall winner for the whole county and the North East in the same category.
Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the Yorkshire and North East Awards said:
“These Awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.
“We would like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”
The awards were formerly known as the Yorkshire Curry Awards.
