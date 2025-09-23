Liversedge care leader shortlisted for prestigious national award

Natasha Radbone

A Liversedge care leader has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to social care after being shortlisted for a national award.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natasha Radbone, Team Leader at Cygnet Norcott Lodge, has been named a finalist in the Executive Home Care Leader category at the Social Care Leadership Awards 2025.

The awards celebrate individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment within the social care sector. This year’s ceremony will take place on 21 October 2025 at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located in the suburbs of Liversedge, Norcott Lodge is a specialist residential service providing outcome-focused care for adults with learning disabilities and associated complex needs, including behaviours that may challenge. It is part of the Cygnet Social Care division

Norcott Lodge

Natasha, who has worked with Cygnet Social Care for 12 years, said:

“I absolutely love working at Cygnet and enjoy making a real difference to both staff and residents’ lives. Last year, I was proud to be a finalist at the Kirklees Care Awards, and to now be shortlisted at the Social Care Leadership Awards feels amazing. It’s such an honour to be recognised in this way.”

The Social Care Leadership Awards aim to showcase excellence across the sector, at a time when strong leadership is more important than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 10 categories spanning learning disabilities, autism, dementia care, children and young people, and both care home and home care leadership, the awards highlight the vital role of senior leaders in shaping the future of care.