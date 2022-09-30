Liversedge business raises over £1,700 for The Kirkwood after tackling the Yorkshire Three Peak Challenge

Team members from Mandate Systems, a pressure systems safety business based on Windy Lane, decided to raise funds for The Kirkwood after their colleague, Matthew, was diagnosed with bowel cancer aged 40 back in 2019.

After a short battle with colon cancer, Matthew died on November 4, 2019.

In 2020 the Mandate Systems team were planning on using Matthew's bike and turbo trainer to cycle from Lands End to John O'Groats. However, the Covid-19 pandemic hit and the fundraiser had to be postponed.

Amy Kent, Louise and Aimee Rushton, Katie Horan, Jake Berry, Jess Hanson, Josh Crossley and Ryan Tordoff on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

This summer however, Amy Kent, Louise and Aimee Rushton, Katie Horan, Jake Berry, Jess Hanson, Josh Crossley and Ryan Tordoff took on the Yorkshire Three Peak Challenge in memory of Matthew.

Amy said: "The Kirkwood was where our colleague Matthew spent his final days, after a short battle with colon cancer.

“Not only were they there at the time of his death, they provided support to his wife and three small children, throughout the bereavement process.

"Some of the group had previously done the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge and knew it was no easy task.

The Liversedge company's staff took on the three peaks fundraiser in memory of colleague Matthew Inness.

“There was a mix of emotions throughout the group, from apprehension to excitement. No matter how we were feeling, we knew we had to do it, not only to raise money for charity but for the memory of our colleague.

"We are incredibly proud of the money we have raised for charity, which was only possible with the donations received. Many of which came directly from people who knew Matthew and who wanted to support Kirkwood.

“From the reaction of Matthew's family and friends you could see the positive impact of us doing this in his honour, it gave them a lovely emotional feeling of how well liked and loved he was and that he is always in people's hearts and minds."

The Kirkwood provides free specialist care to adults in Kirklees with advanced, progressive illnesses, as well as supporting their family members, friends and carers, both during the illness and after death.

Members of Liversedge's Mandate Systems team taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

A spokesperson from The Kirkwood said: “Everyone at The Kirkwood would like to congratulate Amy and her team.”

For more information, visit http://www.kirkwoodhospice.co.uk/