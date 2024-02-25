Liversedge bed entrepreneur recognised for business success on prestigious '42 under 42' list after record sales year
and live on Freeview channel 276
Liversedge-based Flair Furniture sells adult and children’s bedroom furniture via retail and wholesale through several brands, including Bed Kingdom.
Bed Kingdom is the largest brand in the group and one of the UK's leading online retailers of children’s beds and bedroom furniture products.
The bed brand began as a university project turned business founded by 36-year-old Ashley in 2011.
The e-commerce entrepreneur started selling mattresses online with an investment of just £400 while studying at Huddersfield University and now employs 28 people.
In 2023, Bed Kingdom experienced a record-breaking year of sales, with sales growth increasing by 76 per cent over the past three years.
The e-tailer was also included in the coveted Sunday Times Top 100 list for 2023 and saw significant profit growth from its sustainable wooden bed brand, Noomi.
After moving into a new 70,414 sq ft warehouse and distribution centre in Liversedge late last year and creating 12 new jobs at the site, the bedroom furniture business hopes to continue its success into 2024.
This year, Flair Furniture aims to generate almost £20million in revenue, has doubled its product range to support this growth, and has introduced a new gaming furniture brand called Recoil.
The 42 under 42 list by Insider Media’s Insider Yorkshire celebrates the achievements of young businesses in the region.
The 42 under 42 class of 2024 will be celebrated at a dinner in Leeds in April.