A popular Queen tribute band will be playing at a Mirfield club this weekend - exactly 40 years on from Live Aid.

Old Bank WMC will welcome Don’t Stop Queen Now to its Old Bank Road stage on Sunday, July 13, afternoon, at 3pm.

Queen’s performance at Live Aid at Wembley stadium 40 years ago in 1985 has gone down in history as one of the most iconic rock gigs of all time - and their biggest hits will no doubt be blasted out in Mirfield by one of the original bands’ leading tribute acts on the special anniversary.

Jamie Whitehead, club president said: “This will be the third year running we will have had them. And we’ll have them back every year!

“But this is extra special with the 40 year celebration of Live Aid.”

There are a few tickets, priced at £20, remaining, which are available from the bar.

The club is also running a special discount on drinks for members during July and August with 50p off pints; 25p off halves; £1 off spirits and liqueurs; 50p off bottles; £1 off wine bottles; and 25p off glasses.

The offers are valid during 4pm and 8pm on Mondays; 2pm and 8pm on Tuesdays; 7pm and 11pm and Wednesdays; 6pm and 9pm on Thursdays; 4pm and 8pm on Fridays; and 12pm and 4pm on Saturday and Sundays.

Membership is just £15 for a full year