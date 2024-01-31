Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirklees Council has approved a licence for the premises at 23 Northgate to become one of 11 Royal Amusements across West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.

The application for an Adult Gaming Centre Premises Licence was decided by the council’s licensing panel after objections were received from Dewsbury East’s three ward councillors.

One objection was later withdrawn after the applicant had put forward a series of conditions to address concerns. These included a number of CCTV cameras being installed to cover all areas where the public have access, signs to be displayed showing the no under-18s age policy and people under the influence of alcohol not being allowed into the premises.

The premises on Northgate in Dewsbury will become a gambling venue

Leader of the council and ward councillor, Coun Cathy Scott, still “strongly opposed” the application.

She wrote: “While acknowledging the merits outlined in the application, I must emphasise that Dewsbury town centre is already oversubscribed with gambling venues.

"As a local authority and as ward councillors, our primary focus is addressing the health, inequalities and vulnerabilities of residents.

“The proposed site is in close proximity to residents in Dewsbury town centre and issuing another licence for this type of premises would be counterproductive to our ongoing efforts.

“Our town’s regeneration plan revolves around creating a family-oriented, safe environment.

"I am concerned that approving another gambling licence would not align with our blueprint and might compromise the crucial values we aim to instil in the community and impact on future investment.”

However, the applicant’s legal representative told the meeting that the objections presented no legal reason for refusal of the licence.

He explained that gambling licences can’t be rejected due to moral or ethical reasons, a disliking of gambling or a perceived over-saturation of similar premises in the area.

The licence could only be turned down if there was evidence to show that the licensing objectives would not be met.

The applicant’s solicitor argued that in all the applicant’s almost four decades of operating similar sites in bigger towns and cities, he has never had a licence reviewed or revoked.