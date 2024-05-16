Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of a Cleckheaton fire protection company have been “pinching themselves” after signing a three-year community partnership deal with Leeds United Football Club.

The deal will see Flux Fire Protection, based at Hub 26 Lawrence House in Cleckheaton, engage with the Premier League hopefuls’ community events and activities with local schools and junior teams, while the firm’s branding has also been displayed around Elland Road.

And for Leeds United supporting duo, Danny Bell, 29, and Lee Andrews, 24, who own Flux Fire Protection, news of the partnership is still sinking in.

“It’s a total pinch yourself moment and a really surreal feeling,” admitted Danny. “They reached out to us to see if we’d like to sign up and for us, being a local business and living in and around Elland Road all these years, it just made total sense. It was a fantastic opportunity for us.

Leeds United have signed Cleckheaton business Flux Fire Protection in a three-year community partnership deal.

“Our branding is around the pitch during live televised games and in and around the stadium and on the website. We have had family members and friends sending texts saying, ‘We’ve just seen you guys up at Elland Road’, or that they’ve seen us on Sky Sports in the action shots.

“It’s a real pinch me moment.”

Danny and Lee started Flux Fire Protection in 2021 while working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic. Three years later, their ever-expanding business could be shown to an even wider audience should Leeds gain promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs later this month.

The Cleckheaton firm’s branding has been displayed around Elland Road.

Danny said: “Three years ago at the back end of Covid we started the business working from home and you weren’t able to leave your house. Now we’re in football stadiums, the business is flying and our brand is out there in the world in full operation. It is just such a dramatic change of events.

“It would be absolutely insane if they got promoted to the Prem. It’s already a pinch me moment but if that happened it would just be a colossal moment and it would be a good pay-off to the risk for what we have put in.

“For Leeds to go to the Prem, and for us to go with them, for the next few seasons would be phenomenal.”