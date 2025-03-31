Leeds housing association in the running for two Northern Housing Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unity Homes and Enterprise is in contention for two prizes at the Northern Housing Awards 2025.

The BME housing association, which manages almost 1,400 properties for tenants in Leeds and Kirklees, has been shortlisted for Best Customer Experience with the judges adjudicating on “organisations that are placing excellent customer experience front and centre of their operations.”

Meanwhile, its not for profit subsidiary, Unity Enterprise (UE) - which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year – is a finalist for SME of the Year which is open to “small or medium enterprises operating within the housing sector that have performed exceptionally well over the past 12 months.”

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive, said: “It is a wonderful achievement to be shortlisted for two Northern Housing Awards, particularly after winning Team of the Year in 2024.

Leeds Media Centre, one of three business locations managed by Unity Enterprise

“We are absolutely committed to high standards in all areas of activity, with customer services at the top of our priority list.

“For example, working alongside housing officers, our Employment Services and Enterprise team supports unemployed people in hard-to-reach communities find jobs, set up a business, become self-employed, access training and education opportunities or work as a community volunteer.

“They also help people already working - particularly female entrepreneurs and those of BME origin - enhance their career prospects, boosting economic wellbeing in local communities and regenerating neighbourhoods.

“We are proud of what we do and delighted that these efforts have resulted in recognition from the Northern Housing Awards.”

Adrian Green, UE Manager, said: “UE is relatively unique as an SME connected to a BME housing association. Our mission is to support and enable people living in BME communities to start up their own sustainable business.

“This includes the provision of holistic business support to fledgling entrepreneurs who would otherwise not have the opportunity, a wide package of support and assistance to help tenants whose businesses are struggling, and access to our innovation hub to enable people to launch and develop their business ventures.

“Being shortlisted for this award in our 25th year provides a platform to increase awareness of what we do and hopefully attract support from prospective project partners.”

The Northern Housing Awards 2025 will be presented on Thursday 1 May at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.