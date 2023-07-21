Leaders to pledge extra £73 million towards tackling West Yorkshire’s pothole problem

West Yorkshire's Combined Authority has announced £73 million in funding, which will be distributed between the regions five local authority areas.

Further improvements to walking and cycling, as well as pedestrian safety, will all be covered in the Combined Authority’s plans to help revamp the region’s roads over the next two years.

The funding was allocated via the government’s City Regions Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS), which West Yorkshire unlocked when it became a Mayoral Authority in 2021.

As part of the works, more than £67 million will go towards resurfacing 970 roads and 245 pavements acrossthe region, with an extra £6.5 million also spent, from the Department for Transport’s pothole fund, to tackle some of the most urgent pothole problems.

Another £4.4 million will go towards measures to increase safety on West Yorkshire’s roads, including traffic calming, pedestrian and cycle facilities, speed limit reductions and parking management.

The money for the schemes will be distributed between West Yorkshire’s five local authority areas (Wakefield, Kirklees, Calderdale, Leeds and Bradford) with a decision expected to be made at the upcoming West Yorkshire Combined Authority meeting on Thursday, July 27.

Cllr Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways, said: “The money from WYCA will make a real difference to everyone who lives and works in the district.

“Along with our own funding we are investing a total of £13 million, until April next year, to make improvements that will make it safer for people to walk, cycle and drive.

“We are resurfacing our roads, fixing bridges, and ensuring we keep our roads and footpaths well-maintained. Road safety is also a priority and we are replacing existing and missing signs, road markings and reflective studs.”

Cllr Masood Ahmed, Cabinet Member for Environment at Kirklees Council, said: “We are grateful to be receiving this funding from WYCA which will help to deliver our rolling two year Highways Capital programme in improving highways in Kirklees, benefitting all roads users.”